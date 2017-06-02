Quantcast

Meet Ireland’s new gay, young, talkative prime minister

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 17:05 ET                   
Leo Varadkar, (Youtube)

About two years ago, Ireland legalized same-sex marriage. This week, it elected a gay prime minister. Leo Varadkar, the minister for social protection and son of an immigrant, was selected Friday to head Ireland’s ruling party, Fine Gael. The 38-year-old is set to become taoiseach later this month, replacing current Prime Minister Enda Kenny, CNN reported.…

