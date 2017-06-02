Meet the states seeking to fill the void after Trump dumped the Paris Climate Accord
WASHINGTON — Leaders of California, Washington and other states said Thursday they will work to fill the international leadership vacuum created by President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement. Even before Trump was elected, California Gov. Jerry Brown had joined with other states and governments in Europe, Canada and China to…
