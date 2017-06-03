Mexico has its first indigenous woman candidate for president
For the first time in Mexican history, an indigenous woman is running for president. The country hasn’t had an indigenous president for 145 years, and a woman has never held the highest office. But gender and heritage aren’t the only aspects that set María de Jesús Patricio apart from her contenders. “Marichuy,” as she’s known, is…
