Mexico prepares for Trump-brand toilet paper roll-out
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Mexico Prepares for Trump Toilet Paper Rollout
A Mexican lawyer is planning on helping migrants and make people “feel great again” with the help of his toilet paper brand—Trump. Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia was appalled at the language Donald Trump used during his presidential campaign to describe Mexicans. In an email exchange with Newsweek, the lawyer-turned-businessman recalls how he felt when Trump launched…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion