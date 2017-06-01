Morning Joe mocks Sean Spicer’s ‘covfefe’ defense: ‘He’s rhetorically pooping his pants every day’

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough offered a scatological analogy for the White House defense of President Donald Trump’s nonsensical “covfefe” tweet.

He made the comparison off-camera, but co-host Mika Brzezinski prodded him to share his simile with viewers.

“It’s like kids mess in their pants and then say, ‘I meant to do that,'” Brzezinski said, laughing.

Scarborough joined in at that point.

“Yes, it would be like somebody pooping their pants and people looking at it saying, ‘That’s modern art, don’t you understand?'” he said. “‘I am making a statement against Russian aggression in Crimea, and so this is my statement, and if you don’t get it something’s wrong with you and not me.'”

The other panelists laughed, and Scarborough kept going.

“I’m going to make another statement and I’m going to sit down in my pants, and it will then be modern art and I will hang it on your wall,” Scarborough said. “That’s what covfefe, if anybody wants to know, that small group knows what covfefe is — poopy pants.”

Scarborough mocked Sean Spicer, who attempted to justify the president’s made-up word during an off-camera White House press briefing.

“(Trump) does a verbal version of that every day, but it’s not just him,” he added. “Unfortunately now Donald Trump has people doing that rhetorically in their pants every day.”