MSNBC’s Katy Tur takes deadbeat dad Joe Walsh to the cleaners for defending Trump’s Paris agreement fiasco

Egberto Willies

03 Jun 2017 at 00:34 ET                   
Joe Walsh (CNN)

MSNBC Host Katy Tur did not allow Joe Walsh to spin Donald Trump dropping out of the Paris Agreement. She made his argument seem silly, petty, and uninformed. Katy Tur challenges Joe Walsh at every turn Joe Walsh appeared on MSNBC to defend Donald Trump quitting the Paris Climate Agreement. Host Katy Tur refuted him at…

