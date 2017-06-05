New York ballet dancer saves homeless man from subway
A man pushed onto the New York subway tracks on Saturday night has a ballet dancer to thank for his life. American Ballet Theater dancer Gray Davis was returning home from watching his wife Cassandra Trenary perform as the title character in The Golden Cockerel at the Metropolitan Opera. He was on the platform of 72…
