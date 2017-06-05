Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

New York ballet dancer saves homeless man from subway

Newsweek

05 Jun 2017 at 08:34 ET                   
Gray Davis and Misty Copeland (Pinterest)

A man pushed onto the New York subway tracks on Saturday night has a ballet dancer to thank for his life. American Ballet Theater dancer Gray Davis was returning home from watching his wife Cassandra Trenary perform as the title character in The Golden Cockerel at the Metropolitan Opera. He was on the platform of 72…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN interview with Trump adviser goes off the rails — and degenerates into shouting about ‘fake news’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+