New York Governor Cuomo says will invest more in renewables to add jobs

Reuters

02 Jun 2017 at 16:00 ET                   
Andrew Cuomo (The Washington Times)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he would invest in renewable energy projects and expand wind and solar use in an effort to create as many as 40,000 jobs by 2020, according to a press release.

Cuomo and the governors of California and Washington state this week said they had formed a U.S. climate alliance to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement, after President Donald Trump said he would withdraw from the agreement.

(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Alistair Bell)

