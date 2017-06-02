News reporters struggle to pronounce ‘covfefe’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The “covfefe” phenomenon is all too real, thanks to President Donald Trump. But what does it even mean? After midnight on Wednesday, Trump got back into the groove of deriding the press. In doing so, he successfully included a major grammatical error within his tweet. But unlike his past egregious Twitter errors, no one knew what…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion