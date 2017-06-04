North Carolina’s ousted ex-governor McCrory calls for a new voter ID law in speech to Republicans

Pat McCrory speaks to CBS News on Feb. 16, 2014.

In a speech at the North Carolina Republican Party’s annual convention on Saturday, former Gov. Pat McCrory, who lost to Democratic challenger Roy Cooper last November, called for a new voter ID law. The state’s first controversial voter ID law was struck down in federal appeals court last summer, a few months before the November elections.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, McCrory once again revived the specter of undocumented immigrants voting despite no there being no evidence to back up that claim.

“I know for a fact that we had a lot of noncitizens that were voting,” McCrory told the crowd in Wilmington, North Carolina. “Ladies and gentlemen, voter ID would have stopped it. Keep it a clean bill, stay with a voter ID law and get that passed.”

The News & Observer noted that despite McCrory’s claims of “noncitizen” voting (that echo President Donald Trump’s, who McCrory campaigned for), a State Board of Elections audit found 41 noncitizens, all of whom are legal residents, who were registered to vote in the last election. According to the N&O‘s report, those people likely would have been able to vote even if voter identification laws had been in place.

Despite Republicans in the state’s general assembly working to revive their voter ID law, the Supreme Court refused to review the case last month.