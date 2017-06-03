North Korea says it wants peace — but is ready for war
North Korea Says It Wants Peace, but Ready for War
North Korea has publicized an appeal for peace via its state media, but accused the U.S. of pursuing a militarized policy that sought the destruction of the authoritarian country. North Korea’s press is tightly controlled by the government, and media outlets are often used to convey official messages abroad. In the latest commentary by Pyongyang’s Korean…
