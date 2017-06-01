Quantcast

North Korea warns US to reconsider military moves

Newsweek

01 Jun 2017 at 18:36 ET                   
Kim Jong-Un has ordered North Korea's nuclear arsenal to be readied for pre-emptive use at anytime Photo: AFP

North Korea told the U.S. Thursday to withdraw its military assets from the region, warning via state-run media that a military showdown would end in nuclear destruction. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency released an article titled “U.S. Urged Not to Adventure Military Actions,” in which an official tasked with inter-Korean relations criticized the U.S.’s…

