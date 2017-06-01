Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

NRA: Legal guns are a ‘great equalizer for the blacks’

Newsweek

01 Jun 2017 at 14:55 ET                   
'Guns and Ammunition' [Shutterstock]

During a public hearing on a Wisconsin bill that would allow people to carry concealed firearms without a license or training, a member of the pro-gun lobby caused consternation with his statement that “one of the great equalizers after the [1863] Emancipation Proclamation was firearm ownership for the blacks.” Scott Meyer, a lobbyist for the pro-gun…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Tillerson snubbed top EU official after meeting with Putin — and she’s ‘really p*ssed’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+