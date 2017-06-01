NRA: Legal guns are a ‘great equalizer for the blacks’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
During a public hearing on a Wisconsin bill that would allow people to carry concealed firearms without a license or training, a member of the pro-gun lobby caused consternation with his statement that “one of the great equalizers after the [1863] Emancipation Proclamation was firearm ownership for the blacks.” Scott Meyer, a lobbyist for the pro-gun…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion