Nunes, out of Russia probe, may have launched one into unmasking of Americans
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — The beleaguered head of the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday appeared to have launched an investigation of his own, this one into allegations that senior Obama administration officials improperly “unmasked” the identities of Trump associates captured communicating with foreign officials. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the chairman of the committee, created a stir in March when…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion