NYPD officer faces murder charges for killing mentally ill woman in the Bronx

International Business Times

01 Jun 2017 at 05:54 ET                   
NYPD (Shutterstock)

An NYPD Sgt. Hugh Barry was charged Wednesday for committing murder when he shot a mentally ill woman named Deborah Danner in October 2016 inside her apartment in Castle Hill neighborhood in the Bronx. Sgt. Barry’s indictment marked the first time since 1999 that a city cop faced a top homicide count. He became the first…

