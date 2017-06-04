Papa John’s employees caught selling cocaine in pizza boxes
Papa John’s employees in Washington state are accused of selling cocaine out of pizza boxes. The arrests are the result of a six-month investigation that detectives dubbed “Operation Extra Olives.” All in all, five people ranging in age from 18 to 26 were arrested in Sammamish, just east of Seattle, with two men arrested for the…
