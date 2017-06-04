Quantcast

Papa John’s employees caught selling cocaine in pizza boxes

International Business Times

04 Jun 2017 at 04:20 ET                   
Boy Delivering Pizza (Shutterstock)

Papa John’s employees in Washington state are accused of selling cocaine out of pizza boxes. The arrests are the result of a six-month investigation that detectives dubbed “Operation Extra Olives.” All in all, five people ranging in age from 18 to 26 were arrested in Sammamish, just east of Seattle, with two men arrested for the…

