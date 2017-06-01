Quantcast

Paris mayor says Trump climate withdrawal ‘a mistake with fatal consequences’

Reuters

01 Jun 2017 at 16:31 ET                   
Anne Hidalgo (Twitter)

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, where a landmark global climate agreement was agreed in December 2015, said the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the deal was “a mistake that would have dramatic consequences.”

“That incredible diplomatic achievement could not have been secured without the decisive role of the United States of America. That is why President Trump is committing a mistake with dramatic and fatal consequences,” she said.

“Regardless of President Trump’s decision, the great cities of the world, in particular the twelve American C40 cities, remain resolutely committed to doing what needs to be done to implement the Paris agreement,” she said referring to 91 global cities that are have vowed to fight global warming.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

