Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Pence more popular than Trump, polls show

Newsweek

01 Jun 2017 at 05:26 ET                   
(Photo: a katz / Shutterstock.com)

Vice President Mike Pence has outperformed President Donald Trump in recent opinion polls, as Trump has come under fire during his first months in office that have included no major legislative accomplishments and the ongoing Russia investigations. Although vice presidents typically underperform presidents in opinion polls, Pence so far has fared slightly better in the eyes…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
The Art of the Trump-Putin deal: Here are 5 things the president may have agreed to do
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+