Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

People are calling for Bill Maher to be fired after he used N-word on HBO’s ‘Real Time’

Newsweek

03 Jun 2017 at 06:55 ET                   
Bill Maher speaks with Boris Epshteyn (Screen capture)

HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher has drawn widespread criticism after using a racial slur on television in an interview Friday night with Republican Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse. During the interview, Sasse jokingly asked Maher to visit the state and work the fields. The host responded by saying: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Most foul administration I have ever seen’: Some Republicans split from Trump after constituents give them an earful
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+