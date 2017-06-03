People are calling for Bill Maher to be fired after he used N-word on HBO’s ‘Real Time’
HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher has drawn widespread criticism after using a racial slur on television in an interview Friday night with Republican Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse. During the interview, Sasse jokingly asked Maher to visit the state and work the fields. The host responded by saying: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house…
