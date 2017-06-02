Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Putin on Snowden’s leak: He shouldn’t have done it

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 08:00 ET                   
The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin annual press conference in Center of international trade (ID1974 / Shutterstock.com)

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Edward Snowden’s decision to leak top secret information from the NSA was “wrong.” Yet speaking in an interview with Oliver Stone for a series called The Putin Interviews, which airs on Showtime on June 12, the Russian president also defended Snowden, a former NSA contractor who is currently living in exile…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Scarborough fingers Bannon as leaker: He’s been ‘bragging’ he would sideline Kushner on Russia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+