Putin on Snowden’s leak: He shouldn’t have done it
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Edward Snowden’s decision to leak top secret information from the NSA was “wrong.” Yet speaking in an interview with Oliver Stone for a series called The Putin Interviews, which airs on Showtime on June 12, the Russian president also defended Snowden, a former NSA contractor who is currently living in exile…
