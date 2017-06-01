Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Putin: ‘Patriotic’ Russian hackers may have targeted the West

Newsweek

01 Jun 2017 at 11:01 ET                   
Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has weighed in on the furor surrounding alleged Russian hacking. After multiple claims from Western officials that Russia has interfered in national elections, Putin conceded that some “patriotic” people may have been pushed to “fight against those who speak badly about Russia.” During a meeting Thursday with editors of international news agencies,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-Breitbart employee: There’s now a ‘concrete paper trail’ showing Steve Bannon still runs Breitbart
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+