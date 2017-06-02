Quantcast

Putin says Megyn Kelly needs a pill for her ‘hysteria’

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 12:46 ET                   
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Megyn Kelly (Screen cap).

While Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in a humorous mood on his second day at St Petersburg’s economic forum, the mood soured as questions from American journalist Megyn Kelly turned to the subject of the U.S. election and Russia’s alleged role in it. He started his exchange with Kelly, who was moderating a panel of world…

