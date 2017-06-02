Quantcast

Putin will ‘eliminate’ the NATO threat if Sweden joins

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 06:18 ET                   
Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed deep opposition to the idea of Sweden joining NATO, calling its potential membership of the U.S.-led alliance a “threat” that would need to be “eliminated.” “If Sweden joins NATO this will affect our relations in a negative way because we will consider that the infrastructure of the military bloc now…

