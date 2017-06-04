Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Sanders and Warren respond to Trump’s Paris Agreement decision

International Business Times

04 Jun 2017 at 04:42 ET                   

The progressive side of the Democratic party, including Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have linked President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement with big-money interests and the fossil fuel industry. Shortly before Trump made the announcement at the Rose Garden, Sanders issued a statement that described the withdrawal…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Fox News pundits upset ‘Wonder Woman’ isn’t wearing ‘patriotic’ underwear
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+