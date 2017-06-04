Sanders and Warren respond to Trump’s Paris Agreement decision
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The progressive side of the Democratic party, including Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have linked President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement with big-money interests and the fossil fuel industry. Shortly before Trump made the announcement at the Rose Garden, Sanders issued a statement that described the withdrawal…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion