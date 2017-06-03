Scandals at Uber and Fox show dangers of letting macho cultures run wild
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Scandals at Uber and Fox show dangers of letting macho cultures run wild
By Bert Spector, Associate Professor of International Business and Strategy at the D’Amore-McKim School of Business, Northeastern University. Macho men? AP Photo Most of us have probably seen the video of Uber founder and CEO Travis Kalanick scolding one of his own drivers, cursing and lamenting that “some people don’t like to take responsibility for their…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion