Senator Ben Sasse asked Maher to ‘work the fields’ in Nebraska — and the HBO host’s response is raising eyebrows

Bill Maher with Sen. Ben Sasse (Photo: Screen capture/Twitter)

An awkward moment drew gasps from Bill Maher’s “Real Time” audience Friday night.

Maher’s opening guest was Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), who invited Maher to visit Nebraska to “work in the fields with us.”

Maher seemed surprised and a little taken back but then replied, “Senator, I’m a house n***er!”

The audience seemed shocked with only a few uncomfortable laughs.

Watch below:



Bill Maher Calls Himself a 'House Nigger' by sarahburris