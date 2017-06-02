Senator Ben Sasse asked Maher to ‘work the fields’ in Nebraska — and the HBO host’s response is raising eyebrows
An awkward moment drew gasps from Bill Maher’s “Real Time” audience Friday night.
Maher’s opening guest was Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), who invited Maher to visit Nebraska to “work in the fields with us.”
Maher seemed surprised and a little taken back but then replied, “Senator, I’m a house n***er!”
The audience seemed shocked with only a few uncomfortable laughs.
Watch below:
Bill Maher Calls Himself a 'House Nigger' by sarahburris
