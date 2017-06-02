Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senator Ben Sasse asked Maher to ‘work the fields’ in Nebraska — and the HBO host’s response is raising eyebrows

Sarah K. Burris

02 Jun 2017 at 22:38 ET                   
Bill Maher with Sen. Ben Sasse (Photo: Screen capture/Twitter)

An awkward moment drew gasps from Bill Maher’s “Real Time” audience Friday night.

Maher’s opening guest was Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), who invited Maher to visit Nebraska to “work in the fields with us.”

Maher seemed surprised and a little taken back but then replied, “Senator, I’m a house n***er!”

The audience seemed shocked with only a few uncomfortable laughs.

Watch below:


Bill Maher Calls Himself a 'House Nigger' by sarahburris

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Tulsa woman get 16 years for mutilating corpse of estranged husband’s girlfriend during funeral
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+