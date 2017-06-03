Quantcast

Silicon Valley vs. the world? One entrepreneur plans to bring the new American dream to a town near you

Newsweek

03 Jun 2017 at 06:42 ET                   

A crappy cup of airplane tea and the rise of Donald Trump led to the launch in May of an outfit with the wacky name of All Turtles, which might usher in a new way to think about tech startups around the world. The All Turtles story began with Phil Libin, who used to be CEO…

