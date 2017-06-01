Quantcast

‘Snowflake’ Sean Hannity stung by parody article — and the internet can’t stop laughing

Eric W. Dolan

01 Jun 2017 at 15:37 ET                   
Sean Hannity (CBS News/screen grab)

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday expressed outrage over an article published in The Onion.

In a message on Twitter, Hannity asked “what is wrong with the left that they think these sorts of things are funny?” The message was linked to a satirical article about his former boss titled “Hundreds Of Miniature Sean Hannitys Burst From Roger Ailes’ Corpse.”

Ailes, the former chief of Fox News, died May 18.

But Hannity’s foes were quick to point out that he uses the word “snowflake” to mock political opponents who he views as oversensitive. He also frequently labels liberals as “crybabies.”

Others accused Hannity of being a hypocrite for not expressing outrage about effigies and images depicting the lynching of former President Barack Obama.

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
