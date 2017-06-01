‘Snowflake’ Sean Hannity stung by parody article — and the internet can’t stop laughing

Sean Hannity (CBS News/screen grab)

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday expressed outrage over an article published in The Onion.

In a message on Twitter, Hannity asked “what is wrong with the left that they think these sorts of things are funny?” The message was linked to a satirical article about his former boss titled “Hundreds Of Miniature Sean Hannitys Burst From Roger Ailes’ Corpse.”

Ailes, the former chief of Fox News, died May 18.

But Hannity’s foes were quick to point out that he uses the word “snowflake” to mock political opponents who he views as oversensitive. He also frequently labels liberals as “crybabies.”

Aw, snowflake Sean has been triggered by a satirical publication. — Drumpf Micropenis (@Dons_Angry_Inch) June 1, 2017

I think it's hysterical, snowflake — Bradley Herring (@BEHdc) June 1, 2017

Are your feelings hurt Sean? If so you're kind of a pussy. — Reasonable Tom (@anonbene5) June 1, 2017

have you ever heard of the Onion, Sean? It's satire, and their stories intend to offend everyone. #SnowflakeSean — MC (@markcnyc) June 1, 2017

Sean why are you acting like a special snowflake about this Sean — Culdesac Brawler (@animalofonline) June 1, 2017

You need a safe space? — Morty Heureuse (@BNick) June 1, 2017

Political correctness is the scourge of this great country and we must be rid of it! Except for this, cause it hurts your feelings. — Dave B. (@ketheriel) June 1, 2017

Breaking: Hannity loses his shit over an Onion article. ONION. This is why we can't have nice things. — Elizabeth is tired (@akabeth10) June 1, 2017

Others accused Hannity of being a hypocrite for not expressing outrage about effigies and images depicting the lynching of former President Barack Obama.

apparently you deplorable trumptards forget the images of lynching Obama, or depicting him & his family as chimpanzees. These were OK then? — Jimmy Cramer (@jimmycramer2017) June 1, 2017

President Obama was quite regularly depicted being lynched by folks on the far right, but did he try to sue people for exercising 1A rights? — HollyBryan #resist (@hmbryan) June 1, 2017

but effigies of Obama being hanged are Ok? — anthony kyriacou (@keanothedog) June 1, 2017