Some legal US residents are afraid to travel abroad this summer
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Will Gupta aches to visit his parents in northern India near the border with Pakistan. But he can’t bring himself to do it. Not yet. It has nothing to do with his legal status. He’s a legal permanent U.S. resident. But the East Los Angeles resident worries that his appearance, combined with the fact that he’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion