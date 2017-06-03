Surfing pioneer Jack O’Neill dies at 94 in Santa Cruz
Jack O’Neill’s passion for surfing was such that even after losing an eye when he fell while riding a wave at the Hook in the 1970s, he did not stop surfing. The eye patch-wearing surfing pioneer, who helped invent the wet suit, died Friday at his Santa Cruz home at the age of 94, reports said.…
