Terrible diet means Trump is a ‘target for a number of health problems’

International Business Times

03 Jun 2017 at 20:39 ET                   
Pres. Donald Trump aboard his 2016 campaign jet (Twitter.com)

While President Donald Trump has used his fingers mostly for letting the world know what he has been up to, via his unending tweetstorm ever since becoming the POTUS, another equally vital use has been to press a button and order his choice of fast food anytime he wants. Trump’s daily diet became a hot topic…

