Tesla’s Elon Musk resigns from presidential council over Paris withdrawal

David Ferguson

01 Jun 2017 at 16:17 ET                   
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, in Nevada, September 4, 2014, The electric car maker says self-driving cars are about five years away (AFP Photo/Max Whittaker)

Telsa Motors founder Elon Musk has officially withdrawn from President Donald Trump’s council of advisors in the wake of Trump’s withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord on Thursday.

Musk announced on Wednesday that he would leave the council if the president withdrew from the climate agreement. In a pair of tweets, Musk said that he would have to reconsider any alliance with the president if Trump broke the historic agreement.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
