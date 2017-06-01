Tesla’s Elon Musk resigns from presidential council over Paris withdrawal

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, in Nevada, September 4, 2014, The electric car maker says self-driving cars are about five years away (AFP Photo/Max Whittaker)

Telsa Motors founder Elon Musk has officially withdrawn from President Donald Trump’s council of advisors in the wake of Trump’s withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord on Thursday.

BREAKING: Tesla and SpaceX Founder @elonmusk has resigned from his post as an advisor to the president after decision to leave Paris Accord pic.twitter.com/BTe07F5GoG — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 1, 2017

Musk announced on Wednesday that he would leave the council if the president withdrew from the climate agreement. In a pair of tweets, Musk said that he would have to reconsider any alliance with the president if Trump broke the historic agreement.

Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017