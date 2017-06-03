Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The DNC wants to join the Resistance. Can it?

Newsweek

03 Jun 2017 at 10:59 ET                   
Bernie Sanders (Good Morning America)

The DNC Wants to Join the Resistance. Can It?

The Democratic Party is trying to join the #Resistance. On Saturday, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is kicking off a campaign it has dubbed “Resistance Summer” in an effort to tap into the anti-Trump energy that has bubbled up since November’s election. But is there a place in this grassroots movement for the organization that epitomizes…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Corporate CEO’s are scrambling away from Trump to avoid giving him credibility: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+