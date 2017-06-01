Quantcast

The giant crack in the Antarctica ice shelf just got bigger

Newsweek

01 Jun 2017 at 05:45 ET                   
Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf (Youtube)

A huge crack in one of Antarctica’s largest ice shelves has grown by another 11 miles, leaving an area of ice a quarter of the size of New Jersey hanging on by a section that is only eight miles long. When it eventually breaks away, it will become one of the largest icebergs ever recorded, scientists…

