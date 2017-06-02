‘The lies keep multiplying’: Morning Joe crushes Trump administration’s nonstop Russia falsehoods

Morning Joe (Photo: Screen capture)

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough reacted with dismay to the latest damning revelations about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian government officials.

Despite the fact that the Trump administration hoped to get Russia out of the headlines by pulling out of the Paris climate accord on Thursday, Scarborough started off his program by reacting to the contradictory justifications issued for why Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner met with the head of a Russian bank during the transition period last year.

“Donald Trump and all the president’s men keep lying about Russia,” Scarborough stated bluntly. “You can’t blame this on fake news. You can’t blame this on the CIA. You can’t blame this on the FBI. It’s their words. They’re the ones who are lying every day… The lies, just keep multiplying. They lied about this.”

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson concurred and marveled at the way the Trump team cannot seem to contain all of the smoke surrounding the Russia scandal.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “If you lie again and again and again about the same subject, guess what? People are going to think something is going on.”

Scarborough then pointed out that while he expects Trump to lie about everything, it’s notable that it seems the entire White House is constantly lying about interactions with Russia.

“The Trump administration, they all are lying,” he said. “People that are running our government have all lied about meetings with Russia.”

Watch the video below.