The View mocks Trump’s binge-eating: He needs to build a wall between himself and snack cakes

David Ferguson

02 Jun 2017 at 12:29 ET                   
Joy Behar of ABC's "The View" (Screen capture)

On Friday, Joy Behar and the rest of the panel on ABC’s “The View” discussed a CNN report that President Donald Trump is “gaining weight and emotionally withdrawing” as his presidency sinks ever further in popularity and becomes increasingly mired in scandal.

“It turns out that I’m not the only one losing sleep and binge eating over Trump’s presidency,” Behar said. “I’m not! Guess who else is binge eating. Trump!”

A Trump confidant told CNN this week, “He now lives within himself, which is a dangerous place for Donald Trump to be… I see him emotionally withdrawing. He’s gained weight. He doesn’t have anybody whom he trusts.”

“Forget about Mexico,” Behar quipped. “He needs to build a wall between himself and those Ring-a-ding-dings.”

Ring Dings are a famous 1970s snack cake by Drake Bakeries.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
