These 8 celebrities are supporting Kathy Griffin

International Business Times

04 Jun 2017 at 04:57 ET                   
Ora.tv host Larry King on March 6, 2015. [Ora.tv]

While Kathy Griffin received backlash over a photograph she posted online, in which she held a bloody mask of President Donald Trump, the comedian is also getting support from a handful of celebrities. The latest to join the list of her supporters is Alec Baldwin, who backed Griffin in a series of tweets Friday. Baldwin, who…

