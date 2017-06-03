Third noose found outside of MLK memorial in Washington, DC: report

According to a report by The Root, a noose has been found on federal property in Washington, DC for the third time in a week. This most recent noose was discovered near the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on the national mall.

Like the one before it (found in the African American History Museum), this noose was also suspiciously left in an an area celebrating the societal contributions of African Americans. This placing causes many believe the nooses are left to “intimidate minorities” due to the noose’s historical use in racist lynchings.

Along with the nooses found in the segregation at the African American Smithsonian and one found outside the Hirschorn Museum, an incident involving bananas hanging from nooses on the campus of American University in Washington happened earlier in May soon after a black woman was elected head of student government.

Other nooses have been found throughout the country, including in North Carolina and Florida.