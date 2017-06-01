This robot priest wants to give you a blessing
Parishioners looking for an alternative religious experience can now get blessings and biblical guidance from a robot. The very modern take on a pastor is the brainchild of the Evangelical Church in Hesse and Nassau, where the robot priest will dish out bible verses and blessings to residents of the town of Wittenberg in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.…
