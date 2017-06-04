Toyota ends partnership with Tesla
Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has ended its partnership with Elon Musk’s electric car maker Tesla, and will work toward developing its own electric vehicles, according to a report Saturday by Asahi Shimbun. In December, Toyota sold all the shares it held in Tesla as it attempted to “review destinations for investment,” the Japanese newspaper reported. The…
