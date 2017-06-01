Quantcast

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to revive travel ban

Reuters

01 Jun 2017 at 23:14 ET                   
Protests outside of JFK airport in New York (Photo: Wikipedia)

President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revive his ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority nations after it was blocked by lower courts that found it was discriminatory.

The administration filed two emergency applications with the nine Court justices seeking to block two different lower court rulings that went against Trump’s March 6 order barring entry for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days while the U.S. government implements stricter visa screening.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
