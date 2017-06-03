Trump asked, ‘At what point do they start laughing at us as a country?’ Um, right now.
President Donald Trump put it out there. “At what point does America get demeaned? At what point do they start laughing at us, as a country?” he asked Thursday, during his major announcement from the White House Rose Garden that the US would be withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. “We want fair treatment for its…
