Trump calls Philippines casino fire ‘terrorist attack’

Newsweek

02 Jun 2017 at 07:45 ET                   
Donald J. Trump at CPAC 2017 (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

U.S. President Donald Trump has described an arson attack in the Philippines’ capital, Manila, as a “terrorist attack” even though Philippine authorities have said nothing to this effect. Thirty-six people died of smoke inhalation and suffocation, and 50 were injured in one of the worst single attacks in the Philippines’ recent history. Philippine officials have said…

