Trump calls Philippines casino fire ‘terrorist attack’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. President Donald Trump has described an arson attack in the Philippines’ capital, Manila, as a “terrorist attack” even though Philippine authorities have said nothing to this effect. Thirty-six people died of smoke inhalation and suffocation, and 50 were injured in one of the worst single attacks in the Philippines’ recent history. Philippine officials have said…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion