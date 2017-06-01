Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump could stop Comey with executive privilege

Newsweek

01 Jun 2017 at 11:40 ET                   
Former FBI director James Comey and President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture and Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify publicly before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee next week on his allegedly nefarious meetings with President Donald Trump, according to media reports Wednesday. During one interaction, the commander-in-chief reportedly asked Comey to drop the domestic intelligence agency’s investigation into disgraced former ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-Breitbart employee: There’s now a ‘concrete paper trail’ showing Steve Bannon still runs Breitbart
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+