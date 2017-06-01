Trump fans have convinced themselves ‘covfefe’ was a secret Arabic message against terrorism

Two young Donald Trump fans wait to get inside the Trump rally in Manchester, N.H., Nov. 7, 2016 (Andrew Cline/Shutterstock)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was widely mocked when he asserted there was a secret meaning to President Donald Trump’s infamous “covfefe” tweet — but some of Trump’s most hardcore fans believe he was onto something.

As CAFE.com video producer Matt Binder points out, Trump fans at Reddit’s /r/The_Donald produced multiple posts asserting that Trump’s tweet was actually a covert message meant to express solidarity with the Afghani government in the wake of the terrorist attack in Kabul earlier this week.

Over the past day, the following posts have received copious votes from r/The_Donald users:

Commenters on the posts were ecstatic at the purported revelation that their “God-Emperor” had seny them a coded message.

“26D chess!” exclaimed one. “He got everyone to cover the ‘covfefe scandal’ and once it is realized by the normies that he did actually mean something, they’ll be forced to cover that too! F*cking genius Trump!”

“So he wanted the media and the leftist retards to think he screwed up,” wrote another. “He let them go on and on and on, while we just had a blast with it. That Magnificent Mad Man.”

Another Trump supporter, meanwhile, said that tweet proved that Trump was working on converting Arabs to his cause.

“He’s redpilling them in their own language!” the fan gushed.

Infamous Trump troll Cassandra Fairbanks also got into the game by using the supposed translation to troll Hillary Clinton.

Cov fe'fe is "I will stand up" in Arabic. It was right after the bombing in Kabul.

To quote a failed politician:

"Delete your account." https://t.co/KFKybP4NZI — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 1, 2017

However, it turns out that “covfefe” doesn’t actually mean “I will stand up” in Arabic, and multiple users flooded the forums to point out that this is a faulty translation that was cribbed from Google Translate.