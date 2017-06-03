Quantcast

Trump-Russia probe to investigate Sessions, Flynn and Manafort

Newsweek

03 Jun 2017 at 08:54 ET                   
U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Sessions to become U.S. attorney general on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2017. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

The special counsel investigating U.S. President Donald Trump team’s alleged ties to Russia has taken over a separate criminal probe into former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The investigation may also expand into assessing the role of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy in the firing of FBI director James Comey, the Associated Press (AP)…

