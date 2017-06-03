Trump-Russia probe to investigate Sessions, Flynn and Manafort
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The special counsel investigating U.S. President Donald Trump team’s alleged ties to Russia has taken over a separate criminal probe into former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The investigation may also expand into assessing the role of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy in the firing of FBI director James Comey, the Associated Press (AP)…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion