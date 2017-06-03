Quantcast

Trump silent about LGBTQ Pride month

International Business Times

03 Jun 2017 at 20:27 ET                   
Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado, October 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LGBTQ groups and activists are calling out President Donald Trump for his failure to break tradition and not recognize June as Pride Month. Trump had endorsed a number of other celebrations associated with the month of June, including National Ocean Month and African-American Music Appreciation Month. Pride Month didn’t touch the surface of his approval list.…

Trump News

