Trump silent about LGBTQ Pride month
LGBTQ groups and activists are calling out President Donald Trump for his failure to break tradition and not recognize June as Pride Month. Trump had endorsed a number of other celebrations associated with the month of June, including National Ocean Month and African-American Music Appreciation Month. Pride Month didn’t touch the surface of his approval list.…
