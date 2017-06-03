Quantcast

Trump skips his own ‘Pittsburgh not Paris’ rally to play golf

International Business Times

03 Jun 2017 at 19:19 ET                   
An image of Pres. Donald Trump playing golf (Twitter.com)

President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement on Thursday prompted the administration to plan the “Pittsburgh not Paris” rally at the last minute across from the White House. However, Trump himself was not in attendance. Instead, the president’s motorcade was seen pulling up to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday morning, according…

