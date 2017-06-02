Trump to nominate financial executive Richard Spencer for Navy secretary: White House
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump plans to nominate Richard Spencer, who has worked as a financial industry executive, to be Secretary of the Navy, the White House said on Friday.
Spencer also served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and spent five years on the Defense Business Board, most recently as Vice Chairman, the White House said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion