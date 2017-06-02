Quantcast

Trump to nominate financial executive Richard Spencer for Navy secretary: White House

Reuters

02 Jun 2017 at 19:37 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. on March 2, 2017. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

President Donald Trump plans to nominate Richard Spencer, who has worked as a financial industry executive, to be Secretary of the Navy, the White House said on Friday.

Spencer also served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and spent five years on the Defense Business Board, most recently as Vice Chairman, the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)

