Trump to pledge money for rural infrastructure
WASHINGTON — Rural areas would get federal money to rebuild roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects under a plan President Donald Trump will announce next week. After criticism for a budget proposal that hung his rural voters out to dry with huge cuts to crop insurance, Medicaid, rural loan programs and air services, Trump will release…
